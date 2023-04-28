Today in Pictures, April 28, 2023

Competitors taking part in stage 4 of the 37th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Jebel Zireg and Jdaid in the Moroccan Sahara desert, near Ramlia central Morocco, on April 26, 2023. The 37th edition of the marathon is a live stage 250 kilometres race through a formidable landscape in one of the world's most inhospitable climates.

AFP