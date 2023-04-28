Today in Pictures, April 28, 2023

Katy Perry attending the Tiffany & Co reopening of its New York City flagship store, tourists watching the sunset from the Maspalomas Dunes Nature Reserve, Spain, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
56 sec ago
Published
38 min ago
Katy Perry attending the Tiffany & Co. reopening of its NYC flagship store, The Landmark in New York City, New York, U.S. April 27, 2023.. REUTERS
Tourists watching the sunset from the Special Natural Reserve of the Dunes of Maspalomas, during scorching summer temperatures in spring, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, April 26, 2023. REUTERS
U.S. President Joe Biden speaking while children dressed as Secret Service agents "guard" the stage on Take Your Child To Work Day April 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. The National Take Your Child To Work Day reached its 30th anniversary this year. Getty Images via AFP
A field worker bending-down as she picks giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers at the Flower Fields in Carlsbad, California, U.S., April 27, 2023. REUTERS
Cliffs on the beach of Ault which are in danger of collapsing due to erosion, in Ault, France on April 27, 2023. AFP
The racing pack in action during the second stage race between Morteau in France and La Chaux-de-Fonds in Switzerland of the 76th Tour de Romandie UCI World Tour Cycling race, near Fournets-Luisans, France on April 27, 2023. EPA-EFE
Namibian traditional dancers performing for Finland President Sauli Niinisto (2nd from right) and Namibian President Hage Geingob (right) at Namibia State House in Windhoek on April 27, 2023. AFP
Competitors taking part in stage 4 of the 37th edition of the Marathon des Sables between Jebel Zireg and Jdaid in the Moroccan Sahara desert, near Ramlia central Morocco, on April 26, 2023. The 37th edition of the marathon is a live stage 250 kilometres race through a formidable landscape in one of the world's most inhospitable climates. AFP
A view of Sierra Boyera Reservoir at 0.01% capacity, in Belmez, southern Spain April 26, 2023. REUTERS
Devotees viewing the Rato Machindranath Chariot Festival from a roof in Lalitpur on April 27, 2023. AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top