Today in Pictures, April 28, 2022

Visitors look at flower arrangements during a preview of the exhibition 'Floralies of Gent', which was also attended by the Belgian Royal couple, in Gent, Belgium, 28 April 2022. 'My Paradise, My Worldly Garden' is the theme of the 36th edition of the 'Floraliën Ghent' that takes place from 29 April to 08 May 2022.

PHOTO: EPA