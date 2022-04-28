The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 28, 2022
Uyuni Salt Flat attracts photo-seeking tourists, in Bolivia, Floralies of Gent Flower Show in Belgium, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/w8V6
A woman in a Cholita dress poses for photos, at the Uyuni Salt Flat in Bolivia.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Overall view of Chase Field as it reflects off the glass of the press box windows in the fourth inning during the Arizona Diamondbacks game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors look at flower arrangements during a preview of the exhibition 'Floralies of Gent', which was also attended by the Belgian Royal couple, in Gent, Belgium, 28 April 2022. 'My Paradise, My Worldly Garden' is the theme of the 36th edition of the 'Floraliën Ghent' that takes place from 29 April to 08 May 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
Palestinian devotees pray during Laylat al-Qadr during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan at Sayed al-Hashim Mosque in Gaza City, early on April 28, 2022. - Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny) is according to tradition the night in which the holy Koran was first revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.
PHOTO: AFP
The pack rides past the Champvent Castle during the first stage of the Tour de Romandie UCI World Tour cycling race, 178km from La Grande Beroche to Romont, on April 27, 2022, in Champvent, western Switzerland.
PHOTO: AFP
The Amstel canal is filled with boats of revellers near the Skinny Bridge in Amsterdam, Netherlands, 27 April 2022. On King's Day the Dutch celebrate the birthday of their King Willem-Alexander with parties every year on April 27.
PHOTO: EPA
A visitor views 'Vortex' by Hamill Industries which forms part of 'Future Shock', an exhibition of new audio-visual installations by various artists, at 180 Studios, London, Britain, April 27, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at a Russian ballistic missile's booster stage that fell in a field in Bohodarove, eastern Ukraine, on April 25, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
