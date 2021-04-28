Today in Pictures, April 28, 2021

Earthquake hits Assam, India, Thailand's Bangkok airport staff receive Covid-19 vaccinations, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A man searches for his belongings amidst the debris after a boundary wall of his house collapsed following an earthquake in Nagaon district in the northeastern state of Assam, India, April 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An airport staff member receives a dose of the Covid-19 CoronaVac vaccine, developed by China's Sinovac firm, at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on April 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Eunuchs receive parcels of food distributed by an Non-government Organisation (NGO) during the holy month of Ramadan in Lahore on April 27, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Red Cross personnel hold two babys from a group of 41 migrants, including nine women and three children, who were found on a boat some 170 nautical miles south of the island of Gran Canaria, upon their arrival in Puerto De Los Cristianos onboard a Civil Guard vessel in Arona, on the Spanish Canary island of Tenerife on April 27, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An elderly man poses at 'I am vaccinated' booth after receiving a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in Petaling Jaya near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A lit candle next to a cross during a tribute to the victims of Covid-19 in Brasilia, Brazil, April 27, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Super Pink Moon is seen rising behind the Nubble Lighthouse on Cape Neddick, in York, Maine, USA, April 26, 2021PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man rides past garbage piled up along a roadside in Siliguri on April 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Sheep graze on the hillside as smoke is seen after a resurgence of the moor fire on Marsden Moor, near Huddersfield in northern England on April 27, 2021. PHOTO: AFP