Today in Pictures, April 27, 2023
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland scoring his 49th goal of the season in all competitions, 1000-year-old skeletal remains of a 3-year-old infant in Peru and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
48 min ago
Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrating after scoring their fourth goal during the match against Arsenal, on April 26, 2023. Haaland's 49th goal of the season in all competitions is the most by a top-flight player in Britain since Clive Allen in 1986-87.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Skeletal remains of a 3-year-old infant and offerings that formed a funeral bundle with an approximate age of 1000 years were found by the Calidda company during excavations to install natural gas in Lima, Peru, on April 26, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A crocheted postbox topper to celebrate the coronation of Britain's King Charles III is seen in the village of Haydock in north-west England, on April 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Children playing in an inflatable pool beside a street, amid the hot weather during summer in Manila, Philippines, on April 26, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol toasting during a state dinner at the White House in Washington, on April 26, 2023.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
A young girl practising her batting technique during a girls cricket team practice in the village of Dharoki, Punjab, India, on March 24, 2023. India's new $500 million women's cricket league is offering the kind of opportunities that never existed before. The girls of Dharoki are dreaming big and ready.
PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Buddhist monks holding large pagoda-shaped lanterns during a lighting ceremony at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea, on April 26, 2023, in preparation for Buddha's Birthday, which falls on May 27, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
