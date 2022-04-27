The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 27, 2022
Pungent foam which formed in the polluted Mosquera River, west of Bogota, fishes jump over waterfall on Venta river in Kuldiga, Latvia and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top