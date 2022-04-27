Today in Pictures, April 27, 2022

Pungent foam which formed in the polluted Mosquera River, west of Bogota, fishes jump over waterfall on Venta river in Kuldiga, Latvia and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
Aerial view shows pungent foam which formed in the polluted Mosquera River and invaded the Los Puentes neighbourhood, west of Bogota, on April 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Fishes jump over waterfall on Venta river, as every spring vimba bream try to jump over about 2 meters high Venta Rapid waterfall to go up to the rivers to breed, in Kuldiga, Latvia April 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A sailboat is seen underneath a bridge at Han river in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk under a bridge while colorful lotus lanterns are lit along the Cheonggye Stream in central Seoul, South Korea, 26 April 2022. They were installed ahead of Buddha's Birthday, which falls on 08 May this year. PHOTO: EPA
A newly-discovered stone statuette over 4,500 years old depicting the face of an ancient goddess, is displayed during a press conference at the Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism in Gaza City on April 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the media take photos and record videos inside the Sistine Chapel replica, at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City on April 26, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An employee monitors latex gloves on hand-shaped molds moving along an automated production line at a Meditech Gloves Sdn. Bhd. factory in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A Soviet monument to a friendship between Ukrainian and Russian nations is seen during its demolition, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in central Kyiv, Ukraine April 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker stands near a statue of Queen Victoria as scaffolding is erected around the Queen Victoria Memorial, ahead of planned celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, outside of Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain, April 26, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

