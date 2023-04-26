Today in Pictures, April 26, 2023

Electrical installation of the new Skoda Octavia car,  One of the world’s smallest Koran and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A journalist taking photo of the model of the electrical installation of the new Skoda Octavia car during the presentation of the new brand identity of the Czech automobile manufacturer Skoda in Mlada Boleslav, Czech Republic on April 25, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Mario Prushi holding one of the smallest Koran, the size of a postage-stamp size, with a cover crafted from gold embroidered velvet in Tirana, Albania on April 17, 2023. Mario Prushi would carefully washes his hands and face before kissing and pressing one of the world’s smallest Korans to his forehead. For generations, the postage-stamp sized book has been passed down in his family surviving authoritarian governments, war, and the perils of time. PHOTO: AFP
A view of Earth from the Hakuto-R Mission 1 lander, built by Ispace. The Japanese company lost contact with a small robotic spacecraft it was sending to the moon on April 25, 2023, a signal that it may have crashed into the lunar surface. PHOTO: NYT
Demonstrators standing beneath a large banner during a rally in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill, as the country begins celebrations for its 75th anniversary on April 25, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Russian street actors and military orchestra before the rehearsing for a military parade at the Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia on 25 April 2023. Russia will hold a Victory Day military parade on 09 May 2023 to mark the 78th anniversary of the capitulation of Nazi Germany in 1945. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Leeds' fan wearing a hat covered in pins arrives prior to the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Leicester at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on April 25, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
One of two peacocks that remaining from a population of eighteen in Holland Park displays its plumage as part of an annual courtship ritual, despite there being no females left, in London, Britain on April 25, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Canadair water bomber spraying water during a demonstration of civil security forest firefighting equipment at their base the airport of Nimes-Garons, southern France, on April 25, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

