Today in Pictures, April 26, 2023

Mario Prushi holding one of the smallest Koran, the size of a postage-stamp size, with a cover crafted from gold embroidered velvet in Tirana, Albania on April 17, 2023. Mario Prushi would carefully washes his hands and face before kissing and pressing one of the world’s smallest Korans to his forehead. For generations, the postage-stamp sized book has been passed down in his family surviving authoritarian governments, war, and the perils of time.

PHOTO: AFP