Today in Pictures, April 26, 2021

An actor who plays to a Liu Mengmei, has their make-up touched up in the wings during the 'The Peony Pavilion', also called 'The Return of Soul', at the Shanghai Grand Theater, in Shanghai on April 25, 2021. The Peony Pavilion is a romantic tragicomedy play written by dramatist Tang Xianzu in 1598 and will be performed by the Jiangsu Performing Arts Group’s Kunqu Opera Company, for two performances.

AFP