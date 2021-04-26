Today in Pictures, April 26, 2021

A boys attempts to pet a dog that puts its muzzle through a hole in a house's wall in the village of Alle-sur-Semois, Belgium, Russia's Angelina Melnikova competes in the Women's floor apparatus final of the 2021 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle, in Basel, Switzerland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
34 min ago
A boys attempts to pet a dog that puts its muzzle through a hole in a house's wall in the village of Alle-sur-Semois, Belgium April 25, 2021.
A boys attempts to pet a dog that puts its muzzle through a hole in a house's wall in the village of Alle-sur-Semois, Belgium April 25, 2021.Reuters
Russia's Angelina Melnikova competes in the Women's floor apparatus final of the 2021 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle, in Basel, on April 25, 2021.
Russia's Angelina Melnikova competes in the Women's floor apparatus final of the 2021 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle, in Basel, on April 25, 2021.AFP
Carabao Cup Final- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City at Wembley, London, Britain on April 25, 2021. General view of fans outside the stadium before the match as thousands of fans are permitted to attend the Carabao Cup Final, which is part of the U
Carabao Cup Final- Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City at Wembley, London, Britain on April 25, 2021. General view of fans outside the stadium before the match as thousands of fans are permitted to attend the Carabao Cup Final, which is part of the UK Government’s Events Research Programme.Reuters
Barcelona Open- Real Club de Tennis Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain on April 25, 2021. Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the annual pool dive after winning the Barcelona Open.
Barcelona Open- Real Club de Tennis Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain on April 25, 2021. Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the annual pool dive after winning the Barcelona Open.Reuters
An actor who plays to a Liu Mengmei, has their make-up touched up in the wings during the 'The Peony Pavilion', also called 'The Return of Soul', at the Shanghai Grand Theater, in Shanghai on April 25, 2021. The Peony Pavilion is a romantic tragicome
An actor who plays to a Liu Mengmei, has their make-up touched up in the wings during the 'The Peony Pavilion', also called 'The Return of Soul', at the Shanghai Grand Theater, in Shanghai on April 25, 2021. The Peony Pavilion is a romantic tragicomedy play written by dramatist Tang Xianzu in 1598 and will be performed by the Jiangsu Performing Arts Group’s Kunqu Opera Company, for two performances.AFP
A boy walks through blooming tulips at a field in Grevenbroich, Germany, April 15, 2021. Tulip fields can be admired all over the Rhine district of Neuss. The tulips grow on about 100 hectares. The district offers one of the largest contiguous cultiv
A boy walks through blooming tulips at a field in Grevenbroich, Germany, April 15, 2021. Tulip fields can be admired all over the Rhine district of Neuss. The tulips grow on about 100 hectares. The district offers one of the largest contiguous cultivation areas in whole of Germany with six farmers in the district breeding tulips. EPA
A woman crowd surfs as people gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris on April 25, 2021 for a rally called for "the visibility of lesbians" and "medically assisted reproduction for all".
A woman crowd surfs as people gather at the Place de la Republique in Paris on April 25, 2021 for a rally called for "the visibility of lesbians" and "medically assisted reproduction for all". AFP
The Italian Air Force aerobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) perform on April 25, 2021 over Rome, on the 76th anniversary of Liberation Day, which marks the fall of Nazi occupation in 1945.
The Italian Air Force aerobatic unit Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) perform on April 25, 2021 over Rome, on the 76th anniversary of Liberation Day, which marks the fall of Nazi occupation in 1945.AFP
An aeroplane is pictured against an almost full moon, in Iraq's southern city of Basra, on April 25, 2021.
An aeroplane is pictured against an almost full moon, in Iraq's southern city of Basra, on April 25, 2021.AFP
A Chernobyl plant employee holds candle near radioactivity sign at the monument to Chernobyl victims in Slavutych, the city where the power station's personnel lived, some 50 kilometres from the accident site on April 25, 2021, during a memorial cere
A Chernobyl plant employee holds candle near radioactivity sign at the monument to Chernobyl victims in Slavutych, the city where the power station's personnel lived, some 50 kilometres from the accident site on April 25, 2021, during a memorial ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the novel coronavirus. Ukraine on April 26, 2021 marks the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster which was the world's worst nuclear accident.AFP