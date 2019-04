A passerby watches an actor of the French street theater company Royal de Luxe known as 'Monsieur Bourgogne' as he sits in his tent on the facade of a building in the Bellevue neighbourhood in Saint-Herblain, near Nantes, western France, on April 25, 2019. The installation sits at an altitude higher than 10 metres on the facade of the house and can be seen by the public for about a week. PHOTO: AFP