Today in Pictures, April 25, 2024

The Pink Moon rising above Singapore,109th anniversary of the Armenian massacres, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
Apr 25, 2024, 02:02 PM
Published
Apr 25, 2024, 02:02 PM
The Pink Moon seen rising behind Tower 3 of Marina Bay Sands on April 24, 2024. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Attendees lay flowers at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial, in Yerevan, to mark the 109th anniversary of World War I-era mass killings, on April 24, 2024. Armenians mark the 109th anniversary of the massacres in which they say some 1.5 million ethnic Armenians were killed during World War I as the Ottoman Empire collapsed. PHOTO: AFP
Residents of Mathare slum use the wall to cross a flooded school field, following heavy down pour in the capital, Nairobi on April 24, 2024. Storms and flash floods wreaked devastation across the Kenyan capital Nairobi, claiming at least four lives. PHOTO: AFP
This video grab from AFPTV shows an aerial view of destroyed buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on April 23, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and them militant group Hamas. Israel pulled its ground forces from Khan Yunis on April 7 after carrying out what it called a "precise and limited operation" at the Nasser Medical Complex, one of the biggest hospitals in the Palestinian territory. PHOTO: AFP
A medic cares for 'Sabreen al-Ruh al-Sheikh', a Palestinian baby delivered preterm by caesarian section minutes before the death of her mother, gravely injured in an Israeli air strike, at the Emirati hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on April 24, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas movement. PHOTO: AFP
The hands of Belgium's Noah Kuavita is seen before competing on the pommel horse during the Men's All-Around Finals plus qualification for Team and Invidual Apparatus Finals event at the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships, in Rimini, on the Adriatic coast, northeastern Italy, on April 24, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Lockheed C-130 Hercules planes drop flares during an air show at the Balad Air Base north of Baghdad on April 24, 2024, to mark the 93rd anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi Air Force in 1931. PHOTO: AFP
Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron is welcomed with a bouquets of roses upon his arrival at Nur Sultan Astana Airport, in Kazakhstan, on April 24, 2024, as part of a five day tour to Central Asia. PHOTO: AFP

