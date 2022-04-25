Today in Pictures, April 25, 2022

Bloco Unidos do Swing parades in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Observing Zero Shadow Day at Birla Planetarium in Chennai and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

The comparsa Bloco Unidos do Swing parades during the carnival through Paulista Avenue in São Paulo, Brazil, 24 April 2022. PHOTO: EPA
Students form a human chain as they take part in an observation on Zero Shadow Day (ZSD) at Birla Planetarium in Chennai, India, 24 April 2022. Zero Shadow Day (ZSD) is the day that occurs twice a year when the sun is exactly overhead and the shadow will be totally beneath the object which will make it look like there's no shadow. PHOTO: EPA
Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after winning against Spanish Pablo Carreno during the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godo's tournament final tennis match in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain, 24 April 2022. PHOTO: EPA
The International Space Station (ISS) is photographed by Expedition 66 crew member Roscosmos cosmonaut Pyotr Dubrov from the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, in this image released April 20, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Akihiko Kondo at home in Tokyo with a life-size doll of Hatsune Miku, the virtual pop star he married in 2018, March 17, 2022. Kondo and thousands of others are in devoted fictional relationships, served by a vast industry aimed at satisfying the desires of a fervent fan culture. PHOTO: The New York Times
Nguyen Ngoc Anh, 36, who was an illegal logger turned forest protector poses at Phong Nha National Park, Quang Binh province, Vietnam, PHOTO: REUTERS
Iranian clerics walk past cutouts of comics superheroes and villains representing western propaganda, at the Koran exhibition at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Mosalla mosque, on April 24, 2022, during the Muslim month of Ramadan. PHOTO: AFP
Orthodox pilgrims light candles from a torch burning with the Holy Fire from Jerusalem during the Orthodox Christian Easter service led by Bishop Partenie (C) at the 10th century monastery of St. John the Baptist 'Sv. Jovan Bigorski' near Mavrovo, Republic of North Macedonia, 24 April 2022 PHOTO: AFP

