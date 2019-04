Viet baby Trieu Hoai An was found abandoned in a plastic bag hanging from a tree, sunburnt, and with maggots in her eyes and nose. With the help of donations, she was flown to Singapore for treatment. Yesterday, April 24, 2019, she was the centre of affection at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, where a celebration was held to mark her full month after a remarkable journey. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY