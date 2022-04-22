Today in Pictures, April 22, 2022

A giant biodegradable landart painting by French-Swiss artist Guillaume Legros, known as Saype, from the Beyond Walls project on a floating barge in Venice, Italy. - Extending over an area of 8 by 30 meters this fresco was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. The piece will travel in and around Venice and will be unveiled during the 59th Venice Art Biennale.

PHOTO: AFP