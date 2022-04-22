Today in Pictures, April 22, 2022

Edible snail farm in the village of Solonka, Lviv, craft guns to make mats and rugs at a tufting workshop in Beijing and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
A worker restores an electric line next to a couple of storks nesting, in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A volunteer paints a tree blue outside the Peabody Essex Museum in celebration of Earth Day, as part of the public art installation "Konstantin Dimopoulos: The Blue Trees," which aims to raise awareness about global deforestation and climate change, in Salem, Massachusetts, U.S., April 21, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of an environmental activist group gather for a campaign of a No Plastic! and Yes Naked! during the 52th anniversary of Earth Day, in Seoul, South Korea, 22 April 2022. Earth Day is celebrated every year on 22 April to raise awareness on environmental protection. PHOTO: EPA
Baltimore Orioles left fielder Anthony Santander makes a catch off the wall on Oakland Athletics Elvis Andrus fly-out during the second inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, 21 April 2022. PHOTO: EPA
This photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows participants using craft guns to make mats and rugs at a tufting workshop in Beijing. - Tufting, as a newly-emerged arts and crafts activity, is quickly taking over traditional embroideries to become one of the favourite pastimes for young Chinese. PHOTO: AFP
A picture shows snails at a the farm of Ivan Yuskevych in the village of Solonka, Lviv oblast, on April 20, 2022. - Ivan Yuskevych used to export truckloads of edible snails from his Ukrainian farm to western Europe, but first coronavirus and now war have dashed production and emptied his restaurant. PHOTO: AFP
A giant biodegradable landart painting by French-Swiss artist Guillaume Legros, known as Saype, from the Beyond Walls project on a floating barge in Venice, Italy. - Extending over an area of 8 by 30 meters this fresco was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. The piece will travel in and around Venice and will be unveiled during the 59th Venice Art Biennale. PHOTO: AFP
People gather near Easter decorations ahead of Orthodox Easter celebrations in downtown Chisinau, Moldova, Late 21 April 2022. Orthodox Christian believers mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Eastern Orthodox world will celebrate Easter Day on 24 April, according to the Julian calendar. PHOTO: EPA

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top