Today in Pictures, April 22, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, April 22, 2022
Edible snail farm in the village of Solonka, Lviv, craft guns to make mats and rugs at a tufting workshop in Beijing and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/w8fi
A worker restores an electric line next to a couple of storks nesting, in the town of Borodianka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A volunteer paints a tree blue outside the Peabody Essex Museum in celebration of Earth Day, as part of the public art installation "Konstantin Dimopoulos: The Blue Trees," which aims to raise awareness about global deforestation and climate change, in Salem, Massachusetts, U.S., April 21, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of an environmental activist group gather for a campaign of a No Plastic! and Yes Naked! during the 52th anniversary of Earth Day, in Seoul, South Korea, 22 April 2022. Earth Day is celebrated every year on 22 April to raise awareness on environmental protection.
PHOTO: EPA
Baltimore Orioles left fielder Anthony Santander makes a catch off the wall on Oakland Athletics Elvis Andrus fly-out during the second inning of their MLB game at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California, USA, 21 April 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
This photo taken on March 26, 2022 shows participants using craft guns to make mats and rugs at a tufting workshop in Beijing. - Tufting, as a newly-emerged arts and crafts activity, is quickly taking over traditional embroideries to become one of the favourite pastimes for young Chinese.
PHOTO: AFP
A picture shows snails at a the farm of Ivan Yuskevych in the village of Solonka, Lviv oblast, on April 20, 2022. - Ivan Yuskevych used to export truckloads of edible snails from his Ukrainian farm to western Europe, but first coronavirus and now war have dashed production and emptied his restaurant.
PHOTO: AFP
A giant biodegradable landart painting by French-Swiss artist Guillaume Legros, known as Saype, from the Beyond Walls project on a floating barge in Venice, Italy. - Extending over an area of 8 by 30 meters this fresco was created using biodegradable pigments made out of charcoal, chalk, water and milk proteins. The piece will travel in and around Venice and will be unveiled during the 59th Venice Art Biennale.
PHOTO: AFP
People gather near Easter decorations ahead of Orthodox Easter celebrations in downtown Chisinau, Moldova, Late 21 April 2022. Orthodox Christian believers mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Eastern Orthodox world will celebrate Easter Day on 24 April, according to the Julian calendar.
PHOTO: EPA
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top