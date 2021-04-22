Today in Pictures, April 22, 2021

11 more Covid-19 cases detected at Westlite Woodlands dorm, President Halimah Yacob visits Changi General Hospital, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
36 min ago
An ambulance entering the Westlite Woodlands dormitory last night, April 21, 2021. 11 more Covid-19 cases were detected at Westlite Woodlands dorm after a resident tested positive. The Straits Times understands that plans are being made to move hundreds of workers to a quarantine facility. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
President Halimah Yacob touring the Diabetes, Obesity, Metabolism and Endocrine Centre at Changi General Hospital’s Medical Centre on April 21, 2021.
President Halimah Yacob touring the Diabetes, Obesity, Metabolism and Endocrine Centre at Changi General Hospital’s Medical Centre on April 21, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ARIFFIN JAMAR
People refill medical oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 coronavirus patients at an oxygen refilling station in Allahabad, India, on April 20, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Relatives wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend the funeral of a man, who died from the coronavirus disease, at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, April 21, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Volunteers search for victims next to burning vehicles at the site of an explosion in Quetta on April 21, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Dry cracked earth is visible along the banks of Phoenix Lake on April 21, 2021 in Ross, California. Marin County became the first county in California to impose mandatory water-use restrictions that are set to take effect May 1. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People walk past mannequins depicting children covered in coal during an Extinction Rebellion Protest in Brisbane, Australia, on April 22, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Cadets hide from the rain under an umbrella near a church in the town of Vladimir on April 21, 2021, where jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was reportedly transferred to the IK-3 penal colony.PHOTO: AFP
Francois Mayor, managing director of Port Revel, steers a scaled-down model of a tanker, named the Brittany, on a miniaturized stretch of the Suez Canal at the Port Revel Shiphandling Training Centre in Saint-Pierre-de-Bressieux, France, April 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Fish jump over waterfall on Venta river, as every spring vimba bream try to jump over about 2 meters high Venta Rapid waterfall to go up to the rivers to breed, in Kuldiga, Latvia, April 21, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS