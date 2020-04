Enforcement officers check identity cards as shoppers queue to enter the market at Block 505 Jurong West Street 52 on April 22, 2020. From 22 April 2020, patrons’ access to four popular markets will be restricted based on the last digit of their National Registration Identification Card (NRIC) or Foreign Identification Number (FIN). Those with an even last digit can only visit these markets on the even dates of the month, and those with an odd last digit can only visit these markets on the odd dates of the month. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID