Today in Pictures, April 21, 2022
Mattel launch new Queen Elizabeth Barbie doll to mark the British monarch's Platinum Jubilee, a house in the shape of the teapot in Makowiska village, north-central Poland and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Mattel launch new Queen Elizabeth Barbie doll to mark the British monarch's Platinum Jubilee.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Polish artist Maciej Chesiak poses with a glass object in front of a house in the shape of the teapot in Makowiska village, north-central Poland, 20 April 2022. Maciej Chesiak fulfilled his dreams and built a house in the shape of a classic teapot.
PHOTO: EPA
Members of the Martha Graham Dance Company perform in a multiple exposure photo during the last evening of the Skopje Dance Fest 2022 in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 20 April 2022. The Martha Graham Dance Company, founded in 1926, is known for being the oldest American dance company. They presented 'Errand into the maze', 'Immediate tragedy', 'Ritual to the sun from Acts of light', and 'Canticle for innocent comedians'.
PHOTO: EPA
A resident monk Taijun Yajima inside the Ruriden facility, an octagon-shaped space with walls of floor-to-ceiling displays of individual glass Buddha statuettes, at the Kokokuji Buddhist temple in Tokyo. - Traditionally in Japan, cremated remains are placed in family tombs used over many generations and tended by the family's eldest sons but Japan's disproportionately greying population makes for an imbalance between the number of new graves needing tending and the young people willing and able to do it. To address the problem, a crop of modern, indoor cemetery facilities have emerged, offering to store remains for a set period, often up to three decades.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman prepares to take a picture of flowering trees along a street in Beijing on April 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A handout photo made available by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) shows an artist's impression of a two-star system where micronovae may occur (issued 20 April 2022). The blue disc swirling around the bright white dwarf in the centre of the image is made up of material, mostly hydrogen, stolen from its companion star. Towards the centre of the disc, the white dwarf uses its strong magnetic fields to funnel the hydrogen towards its poles. As the material falls on the hot surface of the star, it triggers a micronova explosion, contained by the magnetic fields at one of the white dwarf’s poles. A team of astronomers, with the help of the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (ESO’s VLT), have observed a new type of stellar explosion - a micronova. These outbursts happen on the surface of certain stars, and can each burn through around 3.5 billion Great Pyramids of Giza of stellar material in only a few hours.
PHOTO: EPA
Sun is pictured behind the Kremlin's Spasskaya tower and St Basil's cathedral during the sunset in downtown Moscow on April 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
