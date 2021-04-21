Today in Pictures, April 21, 2021

RSAF's new generation tanker aircraft fully operational, former police officer Derek Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Demonstration by The Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) next-generation A330-Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) refuelling operations on Apr 16, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People celebrate at the George Floyd Square after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, April 20, 2021. Chauvin was found guilty on charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listens as a jury finds him guilty of all charges in his trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 20, 2021 in a still image from video. PHOTO: REUTERS
A migrant worker passes his son through a bus window as they return to their village, after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Indian villagers with fishing baskets wait to pick up fish from poisoned water after using the 'tree root poisoning' technique in a river in the Assam-Meghalaya border, northeast India, April 20, 2021. Once every year villagers living near the rivers catch fish by using tree root poisoning technique. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Houses are seen on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in the village of Nefyn, Wales, Britain, April 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A drone flies into the arena with a passenger in the back carrying the Chinese Super League (CSL) trophy before the CSL football match between Guangzhou FC and Guangzhou City in Guangzhou in China's southern Guandong province on April 20, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
From Friday, eight glass installations created by world-renowned American artist Dale Chihuly will be on display at the Gardens by the Bay’s Cloud Forest and Flower Dome as seen in a photo taken on April 19, 2021, during a media preview. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
A photo released on April 20, 2021, shows Cypriot marine ecologist Louis Hadjioannou, 38, diving to photograph corals, as he monitors the impact of climate change on the delicate fauna in the crystal clear waters of Glyko Nero in Ayia Napa, off the island's southeastern shore. PHOTO: AFP
A squirrel crosses the Cherry Alley at Bispebjerg Cemetery in Copenhagen, Denmark April 20, 2021. PHOTO: RITZAU SCANPIX VIA REUTERS