Today in Pictures, April 20, 2023
A solar eclipse in Indonesia’s Bali, a fatal fire in a Beijing hospital in China and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/i4Va
A partial solar eclipse in Denpasar, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, on April 20, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An investigator inspecting the damage at Changfeng Hospital in Beijing on April 19, 2023, after a fire broke out a day earlier. The fire that ripped through the hospital in China's capital killed 21 people, state media reported.
PHOTO: AFP
Fourteen trees in Changi Beach Park were uprooted and at least six others were damaged in a thunderstorm on April 16, 2023. There were no reported injuries.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A Pakistani man trying on second-hand clothes ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Peshawar, Pakistan, on April 19, 2023. The holiday is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Bayern Munich's German midfielder Leon Goretzka (in red) and Manchester City's Norwegian striker Erling Haaland reacting during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg football match between their two teams in Munich, Germany, on April 19, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman standing on a yellow spot to view herself in an augmented reality mirror at the 2023 Snap Partner Summit at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on April 19, 2023, where the focus was on immersive augmented reality experiences and tech for people attending music concerts.
PHOTO: AFP
Disposable Bodies 4 (Shahrazad), by Palestine-born artist Laila Shawa is seen at the press preview for the exhibition Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in California on April 19, 2023. The exhibition, which opens to the public on April 23, 2023, brings together artworks by 42 women artists depicting the personal and universal stories of women across Islamic societies worldwide.
PHOTO: AFP
Piles of shells, missile fragments and non-guided rockets that have been hitting the Kharkiv area since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine gathered in a field in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on April 17, 2023.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
Today in Pictures
