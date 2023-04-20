Today in Pictures, April 20, 2023

Disposable Bodies 4 (Shahrazad), by Palestine-born artist Laila Shawa is seen at the press preview for the exhibition Women Defining Women in Contemporary Art of the Middle East and Beyond at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in California on April 19, 2023. The exhibition, which opens to the public on April 23, 2023, brings together artworks by 42 women artists depicting the personal and universal stories of women across Islamic societies worldwide.

PHOTO: AFP