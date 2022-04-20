The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 20, 2022
The world’s first spherical display made using organic electroluminescent panels showing a high-resolution model of the Earth, 59th Venice Art Biennale in Venice and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A general model shows the Geo-Cosmos, the world’s first spherical display made using organic electroluminescent panels showing a high-resolution model of the Earth, during a media preview at the Miraikanon, the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo on April 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A guest plays Red Sports Baseball while wearing a virtual reality (VR) device during a media preview of the Red° Tokyo Tower esports park in Tokyo on April 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A visitor views "Angelus Mortem", a 2021 piece by artist Tau Lewis, during a press day at the 59th Venice Art Biennale in Venice on April 19, 2022. - Eighty countries, including Ukraine, will have a pavilion at the 59th Biennale, which is set to begin on April 23 and runs through November.
PHOTO: AFP
The Indian Navy's Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of Project-75, gets pulled into the water for sea trials during its launch ceremony at the Mazagon Dock Shipyard in Mumbai on April 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Policemen stand guard in front of shopping center at New Market in Dhaka on April 20, 2022, a day after clashes between Dhaka College students and New Market traders.
PHOTO: AFP
A worker makes Kerupuk crackers at Kerupuk Pasundan factory in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The deep-fried crackers served usually alongside every Indonesian meal are set to cost twice as much starting next month due to higher prices of cooking oil and spices, in the latest sign of how inflation is creeping into Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A robotic assistant inside a Union Bank of the Philippines paperless branch called The Ark in Makati City, the Philippines, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Union Bank offers a wide range of financial and related products and services, with its core business being corporate finance and consumer finance.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A dry spillway of Glen Canyon Dam, last full of water in the early 1980s is seen looking out onto Lake Powell, where water levels have declined dramatically to lows not seen since the reservoir was filled in the 1960s as growing demand for its water and climate change shrink the Colorado River and create challenges for business owners and recreation options, in Page, Arizona, U.S., April 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
