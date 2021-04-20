Today in Pictures, April 20, 2021

12m-tall steel structure collapses in Tengah, India battles a record-breaking spike in coronavirus infections, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
36 min ago
The steel structure was being erected in Tengah on April 19, 2021, when part of it fell onto temporary workers’ quarters, which were unoccupied as they are still being built. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA
A family sits in a truck at a bus station in New Delhi on April 19, 2021, to leave for their villages as India battles a record-breaking spike in Covid-19 coronavirus infections that has forced the capital into a week-long lockdown. PHOTO: AFP
Soccer coach Jose Mourinho arrives at his home in London after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in London, Britain, on April 19, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Phoenix Robles confronts a passerby down the street from the Brooklyn Center Police Department the weekend before closing arguments in the Derek Chauvin trial, and as protests continue demanding justice for Daunte Wright, in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, U.S., April 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An image of George Floyd hangs from a necklace worn by a family member after a prayer session outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the closing arguments in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin, who is facing murder charges in the death of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., April 19, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This NASA photo obtained on April 18, 2021 shows the agency's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter right after it successfully completed a high-speed spin-up test, captured by the Mastcam-Z instrument on Perseverance on April 16, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A man fixes a flat tire on a car covered in ash after a series of eruptions from La Soufriere volcano in Orange Hill, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, April 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People observe Victoria cruzianas -a species of the Nymphaeaceae family of water lilies- (Yacare Yrupe in Guarani), which appear every three to four years in great numbers and size in the Paraguay River, in Piquete Cue, north of Asuncion, on April 18, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo taken on April 19, 2021 shows a tractor working in a watermelon field in Liaocheng in China's eastern Shandong province. PHOTO: AFP
Aerial view of a 60-meter-high mural by Chilean artist STFI Leigthon in a building of the Yungay neighborhood in Santiago, on April 19, 2021. - The work is part of the "Breaking Barriers for Equality in Gender" campaign led by a shoe brand. PHOTO: AFP