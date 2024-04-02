The Straits Times
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Today in Pictures, April 2, 2024
Ultra Orthodox Jews protesting conscription in Israel, Hong Kongers bidding farewell to a bookstore, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
Apr 02, 2024, 05:09 PM
Published
Apr 02, 2024, 04:45 PM
Newly hired employees of Japan Airlines group flying paper planes during their initiation ceremony in a hangar at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, on April 1, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People taking wefies in front of independent bookstore Mount Zero on its last day of business in Hong Kong on March 31, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians looking out from Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on April 1, 2024, as they inspect the damages after Israeli forces withdrew from the hospital.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An Israeli soldier at the site of the Nova festival, where people were killed and kidnapped during the Oct 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in Reim, southern Israel, on April 1, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view showing residential buildings with roof-mounted photovoltaic solar panels in Yinchuan, northwestern China's Ningxia region, on March 31, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Supporters of Republican People's Party celebrating outside the main municipality building in Istanbul following municipal elections across Turkey, on March 31, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Emergency and security personnel inspecting the rubble at the site of strikes at a building next to the Iranian embassy in Syria's capital Damascus, on April 1, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A flooded street caused by heavy rain in Montbard, central-eastern France, on April 1, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A mounted border guard riding a horse past ultra Orthodox Jews blocking a road in Israel, as they protest against their conscription into the Israeli armed forces on April 1, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A Hasidic Jewish pilgrim praying at the Jewish cemetery in the town of Lezajsk, in southeastern Poland, on March 31, 2024. The day marks the 237th anniversary of the death of their 18th century spiritual leader, or tzaddik, Rabbi Elimelech Weisblum. He was one of the founders of the Hasidic movement, whose aim was to revive Judaism in the 18th century.
PHOTO: AFP
A performer placing his head inside a crocodile's mouth at Samutprakarn Crocodile Farm and Zoo on the day of its reopening in Thailand on April 1, 2024.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
