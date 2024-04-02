Today in Pictures, April 2, 2024

A Hasidic Jewish pilgrim praying at the Jewish cemetery in the town of Lezajsk, in southeastern Poland, on March 31, 2024. The day marks the 237th anniversary of the death of their 18th century spiritual leader, or tzaddik, Rabbi Elimelech Weisblum. He was one of the founders of the Hasidic movement, whose aim was to revive Judaism in the 18th century.

PHOTO: AFP