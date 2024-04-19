The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 19, 2024
A flooded residential complex in Dubai, voters casting their ballot in India, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Apr 19, 2024, 03:54 PM
Published
Apr 19, 2024, 03:54 PM
A burqa-clad woman showing her inked finger after casting her ballot to vote in the first phase of India's general election at a polling station in Kairana, Shamli district, in India's Uttar Pradesh state on April 19, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Voters queuing up to cast their ballot outside a polling station during the first phase of voting for the India's general election, in Dugeli village of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh state on April 19, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
State troopers removing gun reform activist Allison Polidor from the House Gallery at the Tennessee State Capitol building after Speaker of the House, Republican Cameron Sexton, ordered the gallery cleared, in Nashville, Tennessee, US, April 18, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Attendees taking pictures as a model presents a creation during the Louis Vuitton Voyager Show of the upcoming Women’s Prefall 2024 collection at the Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai on April 18, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Hindu devotees gather during evening prayers at Har Ki Pauri on the banks of the Ganges River in Haridwar in India's Uttarakhand state on April 18, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
A man sitting on top of his flooded house at a residential complex following heavy rainfall, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 18, 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People fishing at the port on Tagulandang island in Sitaro, North Sulawesi on April 19, 2024, as the Mount Ruang volcano is seen in the background spewing smoke.
PHOTO: AFP
The French sailing ship Le Francais is escorted by a French gendarme on a jetski as its sails towards the port of Arcachon, southestern France, on April 18, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
New members of Kosovo Police force attend the graduation ceremony of the 59th generation of the Kosovo Police, in Pristina, on April 18, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
People visiting a moss phlox garden in Tokyo on April 19, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
