Today in Pictures, April 19, 2023
Winner of the Oscar for Best Actress, Michelle Yeoh, in Malaysia, first Apple shop in Mumbai, India, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
15 sec ago
Published
29 min ago
https://str.sg/i4zF
Fans gathering to see Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Oscar for Best Actress in a leading role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once", as she takes part in a public appearance in Kuala Lumpur on April 18, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People walking through a dust storm on a hot summer day in Prayagraj, India on April 18, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Apple’s chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook, welcoming consumers at the opening of the first Apple shop in Mumbai, India, 18 April 2023. Hundreds of people waited outside for hours to enter the store.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Polestar 3 electric SUV is being displayed at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2023. China’s biggest auto show has returned after last year’s Covid-hiatus, with international carmakers showcasing their latest models and technology
PHOTO: REUTERS
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in March while on a reporting trip and charged with espionage, standing behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants before a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia April 18, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi watching a drone during a ceremonial parade marking the annual National Army Day in Tehran, Iran, 18 April 2023. Raisi during his speech warned western countries on Iran's military action upon 'any minor mistake' from their side, and also specifically threatened Israel.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Gallery workers viewing the work by Swedish painter Hilma Af Klint during the press preview for 'Hilma Af Klint and Piet Mondrian: Forms of Life' at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, 18 April 2023. The exhibition features 250 works from both artists and runs from 20 April to 03 September 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A municipal worker cleaning the monument of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin from a crane during preparations for the 153th anniversary of Lenin’s birthday in St. Petersburg, Russia, 18 April 2023. The monument to Vladimir Lenin at the Moscow Square was installed in 1970.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
TCG Anadolu, Turkey's first amphibious assault ship, is seen at Sarayburnu port in Istanbul, Turkey April 18, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Veterinarians examining elephant Noor Jehan at the Karachi Zoo in Karachi on April 18, 2023. She has been barely able to walk around her enclosure at Karachi Zoo because of a huge growth between her back legs, sparking concern from keepers and visitors.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
