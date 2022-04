Riders dressed as knights take part in the International Jousting Tournament, held at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, northern England on April 18, 2022. - The four-day tournament, running from April 15 to 18, 2022, has seen knights from Norway, Portugal and the UK battle to be awarded the museum's Sword of Honour and Queen's Jubilee Trophy. The competition is the first time the Royal Armouries Museum has staged a tournament since the Covid-19 pandemic. Points are awarded for: horsemanship, lance skills as well as the accuracy and striking power in the joust.

PHOTO: AFP