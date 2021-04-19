Today in Pictures, April 19, 2021

Britain's Prince Philip laid to rest, train derails north of Cairo, Egypt, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches as the coffin arrives during the funeral service of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021.
People gather at the site where train carriages derailed in Qalioubia province, north of Cairo, Egypt, April 18, 2021.
A woman (R) hugs a family member before his departure for New Zealand at Sydney International Airport on April 19, 2021, as Australia and New Zealand opened a trans-Tasman quarantine-free travel bubble.
Policeman dances with people partying along a street in Soho, as the coronavirus disease restrictions ease in London, Britain, April 17, 2021.
A car being towed away in Lower Delta Road on April 17, 2021, after a tree branch fell onto it and smashed its windscreen. Overall, the rainfall this month is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.
An aerial shot of cargo trucks bound for the Visayas and Mindanao islands line up along a highway in Daraga town, Albay province, south of Manila on April 18, 2021, after authorities stopped the ferry service between Luzon and Samar islands due to Ty
The historic Mostert's Mill smoulders as firefighters battle to contain a fire that broke out on the slopes of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, April 18, 2021.
Workers prepares to fill medical oxygen cylinders for hospital use on Covid-19 coronavirus patients on the outskirts of Jabalpur on April 18, 2021.
Supporters of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party gather as they block a street during a protest after their leader was detained following his calls for the expulsion of the French ambassador, in Lahore on April 18, 2021.
A Bangkok Metropolitan Administration worker tests a bed for incoming Covid-19 coronavirus patients at a new field hospital in a sports stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok on April 18, 2021.
A picture taken on April 18, 2020 in Sainte-Croix shows a scultpure representing a man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in a field.
