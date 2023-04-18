Today in Pictures, April 18, 2023

“Phantom of the Opera” final performance at the Majestic Theater, Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Laird Mackintosh as the Phantom taking a bow at the end of the final performance of the musical “Phantom of the Opera” at the Majestic Theater in New York City on April 16, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial photo taken on April 15, 2023 showing people looking at flowers at the Dafeng Holland Flower Park in Yancheng, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. PHOTO: AFP
Muslim worshippers praying around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on April 17, 2023, on the night of 27 Ramadan, believed to be Laylat al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights during the holy fasting month of Ramadan. PHOTO: AFP
Sumo wrestlers attending the inner courtyard worship after the ceremonial sumo exhibition match "votive grand sumo tournament" at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on April 17, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) showing a fireworks display during an inauguration ceremony for 10,000 new flats in the Hwasong area in Pyongyang, North Korea issued 17 April 2023. According to KCNA, the ceremony was held 'with splendor' one day after the 111th birth anniversary of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung, adding to the celebrations of the national holiday, also known as the 'Day of the Sun'. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Runners celebrating in the rain as they cross the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
People viewing 'the eastside of south central los angeles hieroglyph prototype architecture (I)' by US artist Lauren Halsey is on display in the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, 17 April 2023. According to the Met, the artwork uses 'ancient Egyptian symbolism, 1960s utopian architecture, and contemporary visual expressions like tagging that reflect the ways in which people aspire to make public places their own'. Halsey's works can be seen from 18 April to 22 October 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout picture released on April 17, 2023, by the Charles Darwin Foundation, showing a pristine deep-sea coral reef found by scientists within the Galapagos Marine Reserve (GMR) inside the marine protected area (MPA) in the central part of the Galapagos archipelago, Ecuador. PHOTO: AFP

