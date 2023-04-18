Today in Pictures, April 18, 2023

People viewing 'the eastside of south central los angeles hieroglyph prototype architecture (I)' by US artist Lauren Halsey is on display in the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, 17 April 2023. According to the Met, the artwork uses 'ancient Egyptian symbolism, 1960s utopian architecture, and contemporary visual expressions like tagging that reflect the ways in which people aspire to make public places their own'. Halsey's works can be seen from 18 April to 22 October 2023.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE