The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, April 18, 2023
“Phantom of the Opera” final performance at the Majestic Theater, Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/i4Ri
Laird Mackintosh as the Phantom taking a bow at the end of the final performance of the musical “Phantom of the Opera” at the Majestic Theater in New York City on April 16, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial photo taken on April 15, 2023 showing people looking at flowers at the Dafeng Holland Flower Park in Yancheng, in China's eastern Jiangsu province.
PHOTO: AFP
Muslim worshippers praying around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on April 17, 2023, on the night of 27 Ramadan, believed to be Laylat al-Qadr, one of the holiest nights during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
PHOTO: AFP
Sumo wrestlers attending the inner courtyard worship after the ceremonial sumo exhibition match "votive grand sumo tournament" at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on April 17, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) showing a fireworks display during an inauguration ceremony for 10,000 new flats in the Hwasong area in Pyongyang, North Korea issued 17 April 2023. According to KCNA, the ceremony was held 'with splendor' one day after the 111th birth anniversary of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung, adding to the celebrations of the national holiday, also known as the 'Day of the Sun'.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Runners celebrating in the rain as they cross the finish line during the 127th Boston Marathon on April 17, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
PHOTO: AFP
People viewing 'the eastside of south central los angeles hieroglyph prototype architecture (I)' by US artist Lauren Halsey is on display in the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Roof Garden at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, New York, USA, 17 April 2023. According to the Met, the artwork uses 'ancient Egyptian symbolism, 1960s utopian architecture, and contemporary visual expressions like tagging that reflect the ways in which people aspire to make public places their own'. Halsey's works can be seen from 18 April to 22 October 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A handout picture released on April 17, 2023, by the Charles Darwin Foundation, showing a pristine deep-sea coral reef found by scientists within the Galapagos Marine Reserve (GMR) inside the marine protected area (MPA) in the central part of the Galapagos archipelago, Ecuador.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top