Today in Pictures, April 18, 2022

Operators drive the dragon-horse called Long-Ma, next to the Minotaur, created by Francois de la Roziere and his company "La Machine", in the streets of Toulouse, southern France, on April 16, 2022. Long-Ma goes to meet the Minotaur, at the "Halle des Machines". This scene is the first of the weekend, during which Long Ma comes alive and walks on the "Piste des Géants" in Toulouse.

PHOTO : AFP