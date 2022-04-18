The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 18, 2022
Christians celebrating Easter around the world, eagle hunters gather for the golden eagles festival near Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
https://str.sg/w7CY
A girl looks at two-metre-high Easter eggs painted in the traditional naive art style in Koprivnica, Croatia. This project started fifteen years ago and involves painters decorating two-metre-tall polyester eggs, which are then sent to cities in the country and abroad to be displayed in public squares in time for Easter festivities.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Parishioners attend the Palm Sunday service at the Church of St. Andrew in Bucha, Ukraine on April 17, 2022.
PHOTO : NYT
People gather to celebrate annual traditional Bonfire on Holy Saturday, after a 2-years break caused by COVID-19 restrictions, at Mauterndorf on Austria April 16, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
People in costume stand on a side walk during the Masquerade Party (Festa dos Mascarados), a traditional Easter celebration held in Brazil, in Jaboticatubas, state of Minas Gerais, on April 17, 2022. As Holy Week celebrations come to an end, people attending the Masquerade Party get dressed in shabby clothes and costumes and wear masks for the traditional "burning of Judas," the biblical figure who supposedly betrayed Jesus, and his fictional wife Sabina.
PHOTO : AFP
Operators drive the dragon-horse called Long-Ma, next to the Minotaur, created by Francois de la Roziere and his company "La Machine", in the streets of Toulouse, southern France, on April 16, 2022. Long-Ma goes to meet the Minotaur, at the "Halle des Machines". This scene is the first of the weekend, during which Long Ma comes alive and walks on the "Piste des Géants" in Toulouse.
PHOTO : AFP
Kyrgyz berkutchi (eagle hunters) hold their birds, golden eagles, during the national hunting festival Salburun in Bokonbaevo near Lake Issyk-Kul, 250 km from the country's capital Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on 16 April 2022. Salbuurun is a Kyrgyz hunting game with birds of prey and dogs. In Kyrgyzstan, hunting with golden eagles is still a popular way to feed a family.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Visitors use smartphones to photograph a light show at the Vinpearl Grand World Phu Quoc in Phu Quoc, Vietnam, on April 16, 2022. Vietnam's government expects economic growth of as much as 6.5% this year, Southeast Asia’s fastest, as industries like manufacturing and tourism extend recoveries.
PHOTO : BLOOMBERG
Women carry garbage bags after collecting recyclable materials among garbage at the Goudkoppies landfill site near Eldorado Park in the south of Johannesburg, South Africa.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A member of the sports and patriotic club "Paratrooper" throws a mock-up pistol to his fellow during a martial arts festival in Omsk, Russia on April 15, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Four more freshly-dug graves, among the six or so rows of those added to a cemetery in Irpin, Ukraine since the Russian invasion began, on Saturday on April 16, 2022. Residents have been streaming back into Ukraine's capital since Russian forces retreated from the area, but window-rattling blasts in Kyiv on Saturday were a stark reminder that the war continues.
PHOTO : NYT
A man takes pictures of hot air balloons during an exhibition at the 32nd International Ballooning Festival, in Torres, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil. REUTERS
PHOTO : REUTERS
