Today in Pictures, April 18, 2019

A visitor jumps to pose for a photo at the Unko ("poop" in Japanese) museum in Yokohama, Japan; Chinese students look at a replica of the Mars Lander as part of a tour of a Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A man on a boat collects plastic materials from dirty water in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 17, 2019.
A visitor jumps to pose for a photo behind a display at the Unko ("poop" in Japanese) museum in Yokohama, Japan, on April 17, 2019.
The wife and children of Palestinian prisoner Ayman Ghareeb, who is held in an Israeli jail, look out of a bus window on their way to visit him in the jail, as Palestinians mark Prisoners' Day, in Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on April 17,
Workers light up anti-frost candles in an apple orchard outside the village of Miloslavov-Alzbetin Dvor near Bratislava, Slovakia, on the cold spring night of April 17, 2019.
Miss Laos New Year or "Nang Sang Khan" pageant winner Mila Douangximay (centre) along with the other six chosen contestants, each symbolising one of heavenly king Kabinlaphom's seven daughters, taking part in the annual Laos New Year or "Pi Mai" cele
A young Afghan rides on a swing at a playground in Mazar-i-Sharif, Afghanistan, on April 17, 2019.
Pauline Mahieu competes in the women's 100m backstroke during the French swimming championships on April 17, 2019, in Rennes, western France.
Chinese students visit a replica of the Mars Lander as part of a tour of the C-Space Project, a Mars simulation base in the Gobi Desert in Jinchang, Gansu province, China, on April 17, 2019.
A giant mechanical baby is installed ahead of Mind the Gap Theatre Company's first performance of ZARA at the Halifax Piece Hall in Halifax, England on April 17, 2019.
Visitors look at a demonstration of the Renault in-car entertainment and navigation system at the Renault stand at the Shanghai Auto Show in Shanghai on April 17, 2019.
