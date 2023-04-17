The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, April 17, 2023
Skier in festive costume at the Bobrovy Log fun park in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Wildflowers at the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in California and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/i4LX
A skier in a festive costume attempting to cross a pool of water at the foot of a slope while competing in the annual Gornoluzhnik amateur event marking the end of a ski season at the Bobrovy Log fun park in Krasnoyarsk, Russia on April 16, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Malaysian Muslim Fadzlie Mohamad, 38, swinging a sparkler on the last ten days of Muslim holy month of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia April 16, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors walking in a field of wildflowers at the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve in Lancaster, California, US, on April 14, 2023. The record-breaking rain in California has resulted in a spring-time "super bloom" of wildflowers across the state after years of drought.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organisation, taking part in a route march on the outskirts of Chennai on April 16, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People taking photographs with the SpaceX Starship as it stands on the launchpad ahead of the SpaceX Starship flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas on April 16, 2023. SpaceX is counting down to the first test flight on April 17 of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, designed to send astronauts to the Moon and Mars and beyond.
PHOTO: AFP
An employee posing with the 55.22 carat "The Estrela de Fura" ruby, the largest in the world and expected to fetch up to $30 million in an upcoming New York auction, during a preview at Sotheby's in Hong Kong on April 17, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A Thai Buddhist monk wearing a face mask while collecting morning alms outside the temple on a day made hazy by smog and haze from heavy concentrations of fine particulate matter, in Bangkok on 17 April 2023. Air pollution caused by forest fires and widespread crop burning in Thailand and neighbouring countries has resulted in hazardous levels of fine particulate matter (PM2.5), affecting 1.32 million people nationwide.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Matt Fitzpatrick of England lining up a putt on the seventh green during the final round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2023 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
PHOTO: AFP
A musician playing the bagpipe as visitors walk under blooming cherry trees at the Heerstrasse street in Bonn, western Germany on April 16, 2023. The cherry blossom street in Bonn became famous after photographers started posting pictures of it on the web in the 1980s.
PHOTO: AFP
A handout photo made available by the Moscow and All Russia Partiarch Press Service showing Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill leading the Orthodox Easter holiday service in Christ the Savior Cathedral, in Moscow, Russia, 16 April 16,2023. Orthodox Christian believers mark the Holy Week of Easter in celebration of the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. The Greek Orthodox world celebrates Easter Day according to the old Julian calendar.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top