Today in Pictures, April 17, 2019

Fireworks to commemorate the 30th anniversary of peace-building efforts in Myanmar's Wa State; people holding up photos of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a protest marking 18 months since her assassination in Valletta, Malta, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Juventus' Moise Kean reacting during the Champions League football match against Ajax in Turin, Italy, on April 16, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
People holding up photos of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a protest marking 18 months since her assassination, outside the office of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat at Auberge de Castille in Valletta, Malta, on April 16, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A child swings in a park in front of the European Central Bank headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, on April 16, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
People arriving to pray at the historical Badshahi Mosque during heavy rain in Lahore, Pakistan, on April 16, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
The Arkona offshore wind farm after its commissioning in the Baltic Sea, 35km north-east of Ruegen, Germany, on April 16, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
Police confront students as they take part in a protest seeking the departure of the ruling elite in Algiers, Algeria, on April 16, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Performers demonstrating at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London, Britain, on April 16, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Fireworks are set off to commemorate the 30th anniversary of peace-building efforts in Wa State, in Panghsang, Myanmar, on April 16, 2019. PHOTO: AFP
A worshipper at the Western wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in the Old City of Jerusalem, on April 16, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Fernando Antonio plays behind a mosquito net on what used to be his house in Mananga-Batista village, Buzi District, Mozambique, on April 15, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
