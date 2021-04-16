Today in Pictures, April 16, 2021

Preparations underway for Prince Philip's funeral, SCDF unveils latest ambulance, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Members of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride their horses into the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 15, 2021, following the April 9 death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99. Prince P
Members of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride their horses into the grounds of Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 15, 2021, following the April 9 death of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at the age of 99. Prince Philip's funeral will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on Saturday, April 17. PHOTO: AFP
The SCDF’s seventh-generation ambulance is equipped with a built-in system to decontaminate the vehicle within 20 minutes. The ambulance also has a solar panel and an electronically controlled loading and unloading system for stretchers.
The SCDF’s seventh-generation ambulance is equipped with a built-in system to decontaminate the vehicle within 20 minutes. The ambulance also has a solar panel and an electronically controlled loading and unloading system for stretchers. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN
An aerial view shows Syrians buying food products at a market ahead of iftar, the evening meal that ends the daily fast at sunset, on the second day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the war-ravaged city of Ariha, in the southern countryside o
An aerial view shows Syrians buying food products at a market ahead of iftar, the evening meal that ends the daily fast at sunset, on the second day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the war-ravaged city of Ariha, in the southern countryside of the Idlib province in Syria, on April 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A sheriff's officer sprays tear gas through a chain-link fence on demonstrators protesting, near the Brooklyn Center police station in Minneapolis, the death of Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a police officer, April 14, 2021.
A sheriff's officer sprays tear gas through a chain-link fence on demonstrators protesting, near the Brooklyn Center police station in Minneapolis, the death of Daunte Wright who was shot and killed by a police officer, April 14, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
U.S. President Joe Biden wipes a tear while pausing among graves in Section 60 during a visit to pay his respects in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on April 14, 2021. Biden is set to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by S
U.S. President Joe Biden wipes a tear while pausing among graves in Section 60 during a visit to pay his respects in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., on April 14, 2021. Biden is set to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by Sept 11. PHOTO: REUTERS
A volunteer prepares sweet drinks for Muslim devotees before they break their fast on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at the Jamia Mosque in Rawalpindi on April 14, 2021.
A volunteer prepares sweet drinks for Muslim devotees before they break their fast on the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, at the Jamia Mosque in Rawalpindi on April 14, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken and received courtesy of an anonymous source via Facebook on April 14, 2021 shows a protest sign appealing to the United Nations (UN) on red spray paint on the ground as part of a "bleeding strike" demonstration against the military
This photo taken and received courtesy of an anonymous source via Facebook on April 14, 2021 shows a protest sign appealing to the United Nations (UN) on red spray paint on the ground as part of a "bleeding strike" demonstration against the military coup in East Dagon township in Yangon. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Revellers covered in vermillion powder dance during the Bisket Jatra Festival at Thimi, in the Bhaktapur District, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on April 15, 2021.
Revellers covered in vermillion powder dance during the Bisket Jatra Festival at Thimi, in the Bhaktapur District, on the outskirts of Kathmandu on April 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on April 16, 2021, shows a worker at the Bin Salman farm sitting amidst freshly picked Damascena (Damask) roses used to produce rose water and oil, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11, 2021.
A photo released on April 16, 2021, shows a worker at the Bin Salman farm sitting amidst freshly picked Damascena (Damask) roses used to produce rose water and oil, in the western Saudi city of Taif, on April 11, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Smoke in the shape of a heart is released by Israeli Air Force planes performing above the Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem during celebrations of Israel's 73rd Independence Day, on April 15, 2021.
Smoke in the shape of a heart is released by Israeli Air Force planes performing above the Dome of the Rock mosque in Jerusalem during celebrations of Israel's 73rd Independence Day, on April 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken in Islamabad on April 15, 2021, shows a lightning flashing over the city during a thunderstorm.
This picture taken in Islamabad on April 15, 2021, shows a lightning flashing over the city during a thunderstorm. PHOTO: AFP