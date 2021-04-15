Today in Pictures, April 15, 2021

Countdown to Tokyo Olympics begins, Hindus in Singapore celebrate New Year, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
43 min ago
The Rainbow Bridge is illuminated with Olympic colours to mark 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, April 14, 2021.
The Rainbow Bridge is illuminated with Olympic colours to mark 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan, April 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Devotees at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple on April 14, 2021, which marked the start of the Tamil New Year, or Puthandu. The cultural new year is traditionally celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai.
Devotees at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple on April 14, 2021, which marked the start of the Tamil New Year, or Puthandu. The cultural new year is traditionally celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month Chithirai. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID
Members of the US Capitol Police pay their respects to slain US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, DC on April 13, 2021. Evans was killed and another wounded after a man rammed through secu
Members of the US Capitol Police pay their respects to slain US Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans as he lies in honor at the Capitol in Washington, DC on April 13, 2021. Evans was killed and another wounded after a man rammed through security and crashed into a barrier at the complex, forcing it into lockdown less than three months after a mob insurrection at Congress. PHOTO: AFP
Valerie Chicola, a staffer on Capitol Hill pets Officer Clarence, a Saint Bernard from the Greenfield, Massachusetts police department, April 14, 2021. Officer Clarence is the first official police comfort dog and he specializes in helping first resp
Valerie Chicola, a staffer on Capitol Hill pets Officer Clarence, a Saint Bernard from the Greenfield, Massachusetts police department, April 14, 2021. Officer Clarence is the first official police comfort dog and he specializes in helping first responders in the aftermath of critical incidents. He came to Washington to support police officers and others during the tribute to slain Capitol Police officer William Evans. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on April 14, 2021, shows Buddhist devotees lying inside coffins as Buddhist monks officiate a 'live funeral' ritual at Bangna Nai temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 13, 2021. A Thai Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Bangkok,
A photo released on April 14, 2021, shows Buddhist devotees lying inside coffins as Buddhist monks officiate a 'live funeral' ritual at Bangna Nai temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on February 13, 2021. A Thai Buddhist temple on the outskirts of Bangkok, officiates daily 'live funerals' where Thai devotees lie inside coffins hoping to rid themselves of bad luck and attract good fortune.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Migrant people and workers leave the city in speedboats before the countrywide lockdown is imposed, amid the increase in coronavirus disease cases, at Mawa ferry port in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, on April 13, 2021.
Migrant people and workers leave the city in speedboats before the countrywide lockdown is imposed, amid the increase in coronavirus disease cases, at Mawa ferry port in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, on April 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Balinese Hindus wearing protective masks carry offerings as they celebrate the Galungan religious holiday at Lukluk village in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, on April 14, 2021.
Balinese Hindus wearing protective masks carry offerings as they celebrate the Galungan religious holiday at Lukluk village in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, on April 14, 2021. PHOTO: ANTARA FOTO VIA REUTERS
People read the Koran during the fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 14, 2021.
People read the Koran during the fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan, on April 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows farmers transferring rice seedling at a seedling base in Jianhe in China's southwestern Guizhou province.
This aerial photo taken on April 13, 2021 shows farmers transferring rice seedling at a seedling base in Jianhe in China's southwestern Guizhou province.PHOTO: AFP
Fiber-optic lights glow at the Field of Light, an immersive art installation from artist Bruce Munro, which is part of the Light at Sensorio, April 13, 2021, in Paso Robles, California.
Fiber-optic lights glow at the Field of Light, an immersive art installation from artist Bruce Munro, which is part of the Light at Sensorio, April 13, 2021, in Paso Robles, California. PHOTO: AFP