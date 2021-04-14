Today in Pictures, April 14, 2021

UK eases coronavirus lockdown, protesters face off with police in Minnesota, U.S., and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

An employee looks at the view of London's business centre from a window at the WeWork coworking and office space in the City of London, on April 13, 2021, as UK eases coronavirus restrictions across the country in step two of the government's roadmap out of England's third national lockdown.PHOTO: AFP
A police officer pepper sprays demonstrators protesting the shooting death of Daunte Wright as they face off near the Brooklyn Center police station on April 13, 2021 in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota. Wright, a Black man whose car was stopped in town on Sunday reportedly for an expired registration, was shot and killed by an officer who police say mistook her service revolver for a Taser. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A Syrian man adjusts decorations for the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Clock Square in Syria's rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib, on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Demonstrators carry a basket with basic products made of cardboard in front of the Buenos Aires' Obelisk as a protest to demand better wages and economic conditions, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on April 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Engineer Carlos Antonio Fernandes Sena, 72, who suffered from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and was intubated in an ICU unit last year, kisses his wife Eliane Mourao Fernandes Sena using a plastic curtain for "hug time" at the Placi hospital in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Team USA Para Powerlifter Garrison Redd does pull ups in his wheelchair with fitness trainer Dennis Guerrero who does a flag pole hold on the Monkey Bars in Robert E. Venable Park on April 13, 2021 in Brooklyn, New York. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
An art installation of 40,000 silk flowers is displayed on the National Mall placed in memory of the 40,000 Americans who die from gun violence each year in a photo taken on April 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry a goal post before the qualifying play-off second leg women's football match for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games between China and South Korea at Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Suzhou, Jiangsu province on April 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A man works on the construction of the Cristo Protector in Encantado, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on April 21, 2021PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The sun sets behind a memorial erected in memory of the 20 Israeli soldiers and one civilian killed in a suicide bombing by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad on January 22, 1995, at Beit Lid junction in central Israel on April 13, 2021 on Yom HaZikaron, Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers.PHOTO: AFP