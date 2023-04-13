Today in Pictures, April 13, 2023

Egyptian dancer performing the Tanoura, Hippotherapy for Ukrainian service personnel, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
An Egyptian dancer performing the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Ghouri Palace in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt April 12, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian service personnel participating in hippotherapy at the Spirit rehabilitation center on the racecourse in Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 April 2023, amid Russia's invasion. More than 300 Ukrainian servicemen suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder have been treated at the center for mental healing since November 2022 . PHOTO: EPA-EFE
French President Emmanuel Macron and Rijksmuseum's Director Taco Dibbits visiting the Rijksmuseum, in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 12, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A man working at a firecracker factory to sell their products ahead of Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival, in Kimbulapitiya, Sri Lanka April 12, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
People breaking their fast at Wazir Khan Mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan,12 April 2023. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Children walking past plastic and other debris washed ashore at Kedonganan Beach, Badung regency, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on April 12, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Protesters calling for an end to fossil fuel use demonstrate outside the World Bank and IMF headquarters during the Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Security personnel and rescuers gathering beside a collapsed garment factory at an industrial area in Karachi on April 13, 2023, following a massive fire that killed four firefighters and wounded several rescuers. PHOTO: AFP

