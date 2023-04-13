The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, April 13, 2023
Egyptian dancer performing the Tanoura, Hippotherapy for Ukrainian service personnel, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/i4sZ
An Egyptian dancer performing the Tanoura, an Egyptian version of Sufi dance, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Ghouri Palace in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt April 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Ukrainian service personnel participating in hippotherapy at the Spirit rehabilitation center on the racecourse in Kyiv, Ukraine, 12 April 2023, amid Russia's invasion. More than 300 Ukrainian servicemen suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder have been treated at the center for mental healing since November 2022 .
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
French President Emmanuel Macron and Rijksmuseum's Director Taco Dibbits visiting the Rijksmuseum, in Amsterdam, Netherlands on April 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man working at a firecracker factory to sell their products ahead of Sinhala and Tamil New Year festival, in Kimbulapitiya, Sri Lanka April 12, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People breaking their fast at Wazir Khan Mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan,12 April 2023. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan, by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Children walking past plastic and other debris washed ashore at Kedonganan Beach, Badung regency, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on April 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Protesters calling for an end to fossil fuel use demonstrate outside the World Bank and IMF headquarters during the Spring Meetings in Washington, DC, on April 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Security personnel and rescuers gathering beside a collapsed garment factory at an industrial area in Karachi on April 13, 2023, following a massive fire that killed four firefighters and wounded several rescuers.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top