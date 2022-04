Volunteers rehearse carrying the white cross for the performance of the TV program 'The Passion', which will be broadcast on the public broadcaster, in Doetinchem, Netherlands, 12 April 2022. This year, the group of cross-bearers mainly consists of young people, who have had a hard time with the coronavirus pandemic in the past two years. In the upcoming performance of the Easter story, attention will also be paid to the war in Ukraine.

PHOTO: EPA