Today in Pictures, April 12, 2024

Embroidered works on display on the second floor of Kim Choo Kueh Chang store during a media preview of the Heritage Activation Node @ Katong-Joo Chiat Launch Festival on April 12, 2024. Katong-Joo Chiat is known for its rich and varied heritage and culture, with colourful shophouses, traditional businesses, hip cafes, and a vibrant community.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI