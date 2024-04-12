The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 12, 2024
An Embraer E190-E2 jet handover ceremony in Brazil, a traditional hot air balloon festival in Indonesia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Apr 12, 2024, 04:07 PM
Published
Apr 12, 2024, 04:07 PM
Participants preparing to fly hot air balloons during the traditional hot air balloon festival, an annual event since 1950, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday celebrating the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Wonosobo, Central Java, Indonesia, on April 11, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
The first of nine new Embraer E190-E2 jets being handed over to the Scoot, Singapore's budget carrier, in a handover ceremony on April 11, 2024, at Embraer’s headquarters in the city of Sao Jose dos Campos in Brazil.
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
DPM Lawrence Wong at a reception with overseas Singaporeans at Hotel le Marois, in Paris, France on April 11, 2024.
PHOTO: LIANEHE ZAOBAO
Performers riding bicycles during a parade to celebrate the upcoming Thai New Year, locally known as Songkran, in Bangkok on April 11, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside the complex of Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on April 11, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Displaced Palestinian girls playing at the beach in southern Gaza's Rafah on April 11, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians looking at billowing smoke during Israeli's bombardment of the Firas market area in Gaza City on April 11, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians mourning over the body of Mohammad Shahmawi following an army raid by Israeli forces in the al-Faraa camp in the occupied West Bank on April 12, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Embroidered works on display on the second floor of Kim Choo Kueh Chang store during a media preview of the Heritage Activation Node @ Katong-Joo Chiat Launch Festival on April 12, 2024. Katong-Joo Chiat is known for its rich and varied heritage and culture, with colourful shophouses, traditional businesses, hip cafes, and a vibrant community.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti (left) playing a backhand return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament round of 16 tennis match at the Monte Carlo Country Club on April 11, 2024.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
