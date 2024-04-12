Today in Pictures, April 12, 2024

An Embraer E190-E2 jet handover ceremony in Brazil, a traditional hot air balloon festival in Indonesia, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Participants preparing to fly hot air balloons during the traditional hot air balloon festival, an annual event since 1950, during the Eid al-Fitr holiday celebrating the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Wonosobo, Central Java, Indonesia, on April 11, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
The first of nine new Embraer E190-E2 jets being handed over to the Scoot, Singapore's budget carrier, in a handover ceremony on April 11, 2024, at Embraer’s headquarters in the city of Sao Jose dos Campos in Brazil. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
DPM Lawrence Wong at a reception with overseas Singaporeans at Hotel le Marois, in Paris, France on April 11, 2024.  PHOTO: LIANEHE ZAOBAO
Performers riding bicycles during a parade to celebrate the upcoming Thai New Year, locally known as Songkran, in Bangkok on April 11, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Muslim devotees offer Eid al-Fitr prayers, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, inside the complex of Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on April 11, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Displaced Palestinian girls playing at the beach in southern Gaza's Rafah on April 11, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas militant group. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians looking at billowing smoke during Israeli's bombardment of the Firas market area in Gaza City on April 11, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinians mourning over the body of Mohammad Shahmawi following an army raid by Israeli forces in the al-Faraa camp in the occupied West Bank on April 12, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Embroidered works on display on the second floor of Kim Choo Kueh Chang store during a media preview of the Heritage Activation Node @ Katong-Joo Chiat Launch Festival on April 12, 2024. Katong-Joo Chiat is known for its rich and varied heritage and culture, with colourful shophouses, traditional businesses, hip cafes, and a vibrant community. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti (left) playing a backhand return to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament round of 16 tennis match at the Monte Carlo Country Club on April 11, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

