International
Singapore
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 12, 2023
Artistic Gymnastics European Championships, yellow dust storm in Seoul, Khmer New Year celebrations in Phnom Penh, Cambodia and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A multiple exposure photo of Ilias Georgios of Cyprus competing on the horizontal bar during the men's team qualifying rounds of the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships in Antalya, Turkey on April 11, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A mobility prototype for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Mars Sample Return mission was demonstrated in the Mars Yard at Jet Prop, California.
PHOTO: AFP
Supporters waving Turkish national flags as they attend a rally of Turkey's Republican People's Party (CHP) chairman and presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Canakkale, western Turkey on April 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
The city of Seoul being enveloped by a yellow dust storm that originated in the Gobi Desert in northern China and Mongolia on April 12, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A girl visiting Tulip-mania at Dalton Farms 2023 Tulip Festival in Swedesboro, New Jersey, US on April 11, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A worker presenting a circular-shaped Mayan scoreboard used for a ball game found at Chichen Itza's archaeological site during a news conference, in Merida, Mexico on April 11, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Cambodian men decorating a bamboo sculpture of a rabbit with flowers for the upcoming Khmer New Year celebrations at Wat Phnom in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on April 12, 2023. Cambodians will celebrate the Khmer New Year from April 14 to 16, welcoming the Year of the Rabbit.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A selection of colourfully painted and decorated eggs being displayed during the festival of the 'Guevos Pintos' in Pola de Siero, Asturias region, northern Spain on April 11, 2023. The 'Guevos Pintos' festival which takes place every year consists of an exhibition and the sale of hand-painted eggs.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Bihu dancers rehearsing prior to a Guinness World Record event set to take place on April 14, at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, April 11, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
