Today in Pictures, April 12, 2022
Antarctica Peninsula has seen sharp declines in Adelie penguin populations in recent decades, local tourists visiting the Laomei Green Reef in New Taipei City's Shimen District other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A photo provided by Tomas Munita shows penguins at the Paulet Island colony, which has roughly 100,000 nests, Feb. 2, 2022. The western side of the Antarctica Peninsula has seen sharp declines in Adelie penguin populations in recent decades, but on the eastern side, it is a different story.
PHOTO: The New York Times
An aerial view shows local tourists visiting the Laomei Green Reef in New Taipei City's Shimen District on April 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A health workers uses his mobile phone as he waits for people at a COVID-19 test site in Beijing, China, 11 April 2022. Shanghai recorded 26,087 new cases making it the fourth consecutive day recording more than 20,000 cases.
PHOTO: EPA
A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows rescuers assist villagers in a raft in a flooded village in Panitan, Panay island, Philippines, 12 April 2022. According to local authorities reports, scores of villagers were burried from landslides in the central and southern Philippines brought by Typhoon Megi.
PHOTO: EPA
Catholic faithful travel in boats carrying an image of Jesus during the Way of the Cross that takes place on Lake Cocibolca, or Lake of Nicaragua, in Granada, Nicaragua, on April 11, 2022. - The islands of the lake are transformed into the stations of the Way of the Cross, attracting national and foreign tourists, a tradition that was started 40 years ago by a Nicaraguan priest.
PHOTO: AFP
People decorate a tree with Easter eggs in the kindergarten in Seduva, Lithuania April 11, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This picture taken on April 11, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on April 12 shows people taking part in a dance party to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Un's leadership, at the Arch of Triumph Plaza in Pyongyang.
PHOTO: AFP
Vehicles drive along the centre of Iraq's capital Baghdad during a dust storm on April 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Clean room engineers prepare the Psyche mission spacecraft inside a Spacecraft Assembly Facility clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on April 11, 2022 in Pasadena, California. The NASA spacecraft is scheduled to launch in August on a solar-powered 1.5 billion mile journey toward the giant metal-rich asteroid Psyche, which it will begin orbiting for study in 2026. Scientists believe the mysterious asteroid might be the exposed core of an ancient planet and hope to learn more about Earth’s own metal core and the formation of Earth’s solar system.
PHOTO: AFP
