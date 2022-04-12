Today in Pictures, April 12, 2022

Clean room engineers prepare the Psyche mission spacecraft inside a Spacecraft Assembly Facility clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) on April 11, 2022 in Pasadena, California. The NASA spacecraft is scheduled to launch in August on a solar-powered 1.5 billion mile journey toward the giant metal-rich asteroid Psyche, which it will begin orbiting for study in 2026. Scientists believe the mysterious asteroid might be the exposed core of an ancient planet and hope to learn more about Earth’s own metal core and the formation of Earth’s solar system.

PHOTO: AFP