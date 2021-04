An policeman assists Quechua peasants arriving to vote in typical ethnic attires at a polling station in the remote rural village of Capachica, in Puno, close to the border with Bolivia, during the general election on April 11, 2021. Some 25 million Peruvians are set to turn out Sunday to vote for a new president amid the country's deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic and a surge in new infections.

AFP