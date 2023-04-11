The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 11, 2023
Devotees gather to attend ritual prayers on one of the holiest nights of Ramadan in Tehran, a reveller dressed up in a costume made of aluminium cans in Minas Gerais, Brazil, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Women devotees gather to attend the ritual prayers for Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny), one of the holiest nights during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, outside the Imamzadeh Saleh mosque in Tehran, Iran on April 10, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
A reveller dressed in a costume made of aluminium cans takes part in the Masquerade Party (Festa dos Mascarados), a traditional Easter celebration held in Brazil to celebrate the end of Holy Week, in Jaboticatubas, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on April 9, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
Devotees pull a wooden chariot carrying an idol of the Hindu god Bhairav during the Bisket Jatra festival held to mark the Nepalese New Year in Bhaktapur, Nepal on April 10, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
Visitors look at flying kites during the 29th edition of the International Kite and Wind Festival as kite flyers from all over France and abroad gather in Chatelaillon-Plage, south-western France, on April 10, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
Yemenis visit the grave of a slain relative at a cemetery for people killed in the war in Yemen, in Sana'a, Yemen on 10 April 2023.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
People paddle kayaks as the sun rises by the beach in Sanur near Denpasar, on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on April 11, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
A Belarusian volunteer soldier from the Kastus Kalinouski regiment, made up of Belarusian opposition volunteers formed to defend Ukraine, fires a 120mm mortar round at a front line position near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, on April 9, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
PHOTO : AFP
This aerial photo taken on April 9, 2023 shows farmers harvesting chive at a field in Taizhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province.
PHOTO : AFP
This photo taken on April 9, 2023 shows people watching migratory birds at the Yalu River Estuary Wetland in Dandong, in China's northeastern Liaoning province.
PHOTO : AFP
Participants light the Easter fire with burning torches on a hill in Attendorn, western Germany on April 9, 2023. Easter fires are traditionally lit all over Germany on Easter Saturday and Sunday.
PHOTO : AFP
Visitors enjoy viewing azalea in full bloom at the Nedu Shrine in Tokyo, Japan on 10 April 2023. About 3,000 azaleas of 100 varieties are blooming and attracting visitors at the shrine garden as inbound tourists gradually recover in Japan. The flowers' main bloom peaks around mid-April this season, a shrine person said.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
