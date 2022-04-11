Today in Pictures, April 11, 2022

Members of the Lakshmishree Self Help Group, an environmental protection detail made up of women, return from their weekly survey of a nearby mangrove forest in Lakshmipur, India. In the Sundarbans, an ecological treasure straddling India and Bangladesh that is now on the front lines of climate change, local women are leading an effort to mitigate the dangers of rising waters by planting hundreds of thousands of mangrove trees as protective barriers.

PHOTO : NYT