Today in Pictures, April 11, 2022
Catholic faithful take part in a Palm Sunday procession in Antigua, Guatemala, action from the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
Catholic faithful carry a large platform as part of the Palm Sunday procession in Antigua, Guatemala on April 10, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
All Blacks Sevens came from behind to beat Samoa in their quarter-final of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens on April 10. In a dramatic match, which featured a late red card for Samoa’s Paul Scanlan, and an early yellow card for New Zealand skipper Sam Dickson, the All Blacks Sevens eased to a 22-14 victory after scoring two tries in the final two minutes.
ST PHOTO : SAMUEL ANG
Young girls take part in the 'Kumari Puja' ritual as part of the annual Hindu festival of Ram Navami at the Adyapeath ashram on the outskirts of Kolkata, India on April 10, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
The pack rides on the 'Cauberg' climb during the men elite 'Amstel Gold Race' one day cycling race, 254,1 km from Maastricht to Valkenburg, Belgium on April 10, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
A combination picture shows people posing for photographs at the Tattoo Tea Party at the Central Convention Centre in Manchester, Britain on April 9, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Members of the Lakshmishree Self Help Group, an environmental protection detail made up of women, return from their weekly survey of a nearby mangrove forest in Lakshmipur, India. In the Sundarbans, an ecological treasure straddling India and Bangladesh that is now on the front lines of climate change, local women are leading an effort to mitigate the dangers of rising waters by planting hundreds of thousands of mangrove trees as protective barriers.
PHOTO : NYT
A penitent of 'La Paz' brotherhood walks to gather at the church prior to taking part in the Palm Sunday procession during the Holy Week in Seville on April 10, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
Aerial view of the former 18 de Marzo refinery, where disused LP gas cylinders are seen, in Mexico City. Thousands of LP gas cylinders in bad condition have ended up in the former refinery. Residents of the districts of Azcapotzalco and Miguel Hidalgo of Mexico City, demand that authorities remove them, due to the danger and environmental problems that they entail.
PHOTO : AFP
Residents look at a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Buzova village, west of Kyiv, Ukraine on April 10, 2020.
PHOTO : AFP
A student from the art institute of Dhaka university gives final touches to a decorative wall painting ahead of the Bengali new year celebrations in Dhaka on April 9, 2022.
PHOTO : AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
