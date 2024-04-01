Today in Pictures, April 1, 2024

Indonesia Fashion Week, Pope Francis celebrates Easter vigil, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A model presenting creations by Arjun Putra checks her make-up at the back of the stage during the Indonesia Fashion Week at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 31, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Pope Francis (R) looking at his candle during the Easter vigil as part of the Holy Week celebrations, at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on March 30, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Am effigy representing "the abuser" is burnt during the traditional "burning of Judas," the biblical figure who supposedly betrayed Jesus, during Easter celebrations, at the El Cementerio neighbourhood in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 31, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
A person walks past posters with pictures of hostages kidnapped in the deadly Oct 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas from Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 30, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
J.P. Crawford of the Seattle Mariners gives Julio Rodriguez a water shower after his walk-off single to win the game against the Boston Red Sox at T-Mobile Park on March 30, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. PHOTO: AFP
Stuttgart's German forward Deniz Undav (L) tries to score against Heidenheim's German goalkeeper Kevin Mueller (R) as other Heidenheim's players defend during the German first division Bundesliga football match VfB Stuttgart v 1. FC Heidenheim in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany on March 31, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Catholic faithfuls walk over a sawdust rug during an Easter procession at a street in the historic city of Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais State, Brazil on March 31, 2024. The streets are decorated by locals and tourists who use about 60 tons of coloured sawdust for an Easter procession representing the resurrection of Christ. PHOTO: AFP
Farmers sit inside a train before departing for the Haryana-Punjab state border in Shambhu to protest and demand minimum crop prices, at a railway station in Amritsar on March 30, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
This handout picture released by the Jordanian army on March 31, 2024, shows humanitarian aid being airdropped from a military aircraft over the northern Gaza Strip, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP

