The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, April 1, 2022
People decorate a street with ornaments for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan in Giza, Egypt, National Yogasana Sports Championship in Ahmedabad and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
People decorate a street with ornaments for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan in Giza, Egypt, 31 March 2022. People put up decorations and ornaments in the Egyptian local tradition as part of the celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to start in Egypt on 02 April 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights.
PHOTO: EPA
Protestors hold a demonstration on the day of the official draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, 01 April 2022. At dawn, German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb unloaded 6,500 soccer balls filled with sand in front of the headquarters of world football's governing body FIFA in Zurich. 'World conscience, you are a stain of shame' was emblazoned on the balls, which are meant to symbolize 6,500 workers who died on Qatar's World Cup construction sites.
PHOTO: EPA
A participant performs during the second National Yogasana Sports Championship in Ahmedabad on March 31, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
This photograph taken on March 31, 2022 shows tulip fields in bloom on a field in Zuid Beijerland. - The tulips bloom early this year due to the beautiful sunny weather.
PHOTO: AFP
An elephant cools off at a zoo in Karachi, Pakistan, 31 March 2022. Caretakers at Karachi's zoo were working to keep animals cool during a heatwave affecting southern Pakistan.
PHOTO: EPA
Tourists watch the sunset at the beach in Jaco, Garabito province, Costa Rica, on March 30, 2022. - Foreign tourism in the Pacific beach resort of Jaco, Costa Rica, grew in recent months, a sign that the main engine of the country's economy is being reactivated after two years of pandemic. But the vulnerable population living in this town does not always benefit from this and hopes that whoever is elected president on April 3 will improve the situation in this country with 23% of its population living in poverty.
PHOTO: AFP
An artist performs during the closing ceremony of the Dubai Expo 2020, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 31, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Assistant curator Sarah Hoare and US artist Joseph Rossano pose for a photograph with his art installation entitled 'The Salmon School', displayed in the Castle Ballroom at Balmoral Castle near Ballater, on March 30, 2022, as part of the 'Life at Balmoral' exhibition, ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
PHOTO: AFP
