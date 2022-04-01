Today in Pictures, April 1, 2022

People decorate a street with ornaments for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan in Giza, Egypt, 31 March 2022. People put up decorations and ornaments in the Egyptian local tradition as part of the celebration of the holy month of Ramadan, which is expected to start in Egypt on 02 April 2022. Muslims around the world celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights.

PHOTO: EPA