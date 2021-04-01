Today in Pictures, April 1, 2021

Hong Kong convicts 'Father of Democracy' Martin Lee for unauthorized protest in 2019, cat sanctuary in Idlib, Syria, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
37 min ago
Martin Lee, founder of the Hong Kong Democratic Party, is surrounded by members of the media as he leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates Courts following of a hearing in Hong Kong, China, on April 1, 2021. Hong Kong's "father of democracy" Martin Lee and media mogul Jimmy Lai were among a group of opposition activists convicted for attending an unauthorized protest in 2019, in the latest blow to the city's beleaguered opposition. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Cats are pictured at Ernesto's sanctuary for cats in Idlib, Syria, on March 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Volunteers paint hearts on the wall along the embankment opposite parliament as part of the National Covid Memorial Wall in London, Britain, on March 30, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Smoke rises from a fire at Ruby Mart in Yangon in the early morning of April 1, 2021 with the Shwedagon Pagoda seen illuminated in the background, as the country continues to be in turmoil after the February military coup. PHOTO: AFP
A family takes a picture at the Oscar Myer Wienermobile during a visit to "The Flower Fields", as California opens up from the pandemic, in Carlsbad, California, U.S., on March 31, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Youths, who covered themselves from head to toe in silver paint to become 'manusia silver' (silvermen), as part of their act to make a living, laugh as they ride on the back of a truck in Jakarta, Indonesia, on March 31, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on April 1, 2021, shows a gray whales at Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur state, Mexico on March 27, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on April 1, 2021, shows whale watchers trying to touch a gray whale at Ojo de Liebre Lagoon in Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur state, Mexico on March 27, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Boys play next to a blooming cherry tree at a park in Tokyo, Japan, March 31, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An image made with a drone shows a highway interchange in Rosedale, Maryland, USA, on March 31, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE