Today in Pictures, April 1, 2021

Martin Lee, founder of the Hong Kong Democratic Party, is surrounded by members of the media as he leaves the West Kowloon Magistrates Courts following of a hearing in Hong Kong, China, on April 1, 2021. Hong Kong's "father of democracy" Martin Lee and media mogul Jimmy Lai were among a group of opposition activists convicted for attending an unauthorized protest in 2019, in the latest blow to the city's beleaguered opposition.

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG