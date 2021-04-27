Today in Pictures, Apr 27, 2021

A bird flies past a supermoon in Shanghai, China, the sculpture 'Der Manipulator' by Swiss artist Markus Meyle is flown to the Guschakopf hill prior the international outdoor art exhibition 'Bad Ragartz' in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A bird flies past a supermoon in Shanghai, China on April 26, 2021.Reuters
The sculpture 'Der Manipulator' by Swiss artist Markus Meyle is flown to the Guschakopf hill prior the international outdoor art exhibition 'Bad Ragartz' in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland on April 26, 2021. The exhibition of 83 artist from 16 countries will display their works from May 08, 2021.EPA
Sheep climb the hillside as flames from a moor fire are seen on Marsden moor, near Huddersfield in northern England on April 25, 2021.AFP
In this aerial picture taken on April 26, 2021, burning pyres of victims who lost their lives due to the Covid-19 coronavirus are seen at a cremation ground in New Delhi.AFP
A student without an umbrella walking in the heavy rain near Punggol MRT on April 26, 2021.THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG
Mount Sinabung spews ash and smoke as seen from Karo, North Sumatra on April 26, 2021. AFP
An image taken with a drone shows an aerial view of the Wawel Castle at sunrise in Krakow, southern Poland on April 26, 2021. The Wawel Royal Castle is a castle residency located in central Krakow and the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in the world.EPA
Woman inside one of the shops at Geylang Serai Market on Apr 26, 2021.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ LIM YAOHUI
People hold their umbrellas against gusts of wind on the "Promenade des anglais" on the French riviera city of Nice, on April 26, 2021. AFP
Domestic yaks carry goods in the Mount Everest region of Solukhumbu district on April 26, 2021. AFP