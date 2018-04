A Ukrainian lights a candle at the memorial for 'liquidators' who died during cleaning up works after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster during a ceremony in Slavutich city, Ukraine, early 26 April 2018. In the early hours of 26 April 1986 the Unit 4 reactor at the Chernobyl power station blew apart. Facing nuclear disaster on unprecedented scale Soviet authorities tried to contain the situation by sending thousands of ill-equipped men into a radioactive maelstrom. The men barely lasted more than a few weeks suffering lingering painful deaths. The explosion of Unit 4 of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is still regarded the biggest accident in the history of nuclear power generation. PHOTO: EPA-EFE