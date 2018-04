Members of the Armenian community hold Armenian flags, placards and shout slogans during a rally to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian genocide, in Thessaloniki, Greece, on April 24, 2018. Armenians say up to 1.5 million people were killed during World War I as the Ottoman Empire was falling apart, a claim supported by many other countries. Turkey fiercely rejects the genocide label, arguing that 300,000 to 500,000 Armenians and at least as many Turks died in civil strife when Armenians rose up against their Ottoman rulers and sided with invading Russian troops.

PHOTO: AFP