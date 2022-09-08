The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Sept 8, 2022
Men on horses don traditional costumes during the Our Lady of Nazareth traditional cavalcade in Brazil, indigenous women playing football above 6000m in Bolivia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Men wearing traditional costumes ride on horse during the Our Lady of Nazareth traditional cavalcade in Morro Vermelho, Caete district, Minas Gerais state, Brazil on September 7, 2022. Thousands of residents of the metropolitan area of Belo Horizonte and tourists attend annualy the cavalcade, which dates back over 300 years and represents the fight between Christians and Moors, celebrating the victory of Christians.
PHOTO : AFP
Aymara indigenous women members of the Climbing Cholitas of Bolivia Warmis play a football match at about 6000 m, in the last flat area before making summit at the 6.088-metre Huayna Potosi mountain, near El Alto, Bolivia. The Climbing Cholitas of Bolivia Warmis is a group dedicated to campaigning for the rights of indigenous women through mountaineering.
PHOTO : AFP
Former US President Barack Obama, center left, and former First Lady Michelle Obama stand next to their official White House portraits during an unveiling ceremony in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday on Sept. 7, 2022. The portraits of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, acquired and commissioned by the White House Historical Association, were painted by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung, respectively.
PHOTO : BLOOMBERG
The new iPhone 14 Pros and 14 Pro Max are on display at an Apple event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022. Apple unveiled several new products including a new iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They also released three Apple watches and new AirPods Pros during the event.
PHOTO : AFP
A Flamengo fan is seen in the stands during the Copa Libertadores second leg match between Flamengo and Velez Sarsfield at the Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on September 7, 2022.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A performer acting as a zombie on board an LRT coach as part of the "Train to Apocalypse" event, part of an initiative to attract commuters to ride the city's rapid transit system, in Jakarta. In a city known for monstrous traffic, "zombies" are rising up in a gory bid to get more people to use public transport.
PHOTO : AFP
This picture taken on September 7, 2022 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 8 shows the first-day sitting of the 7th Session of the 14th Supreme People's Assembly of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.
PHOTO : AFP
A woman takes a sun bath at Imrang beach near Kori Nuclear Power Plant in Busan, South Korea.
PHOTO : REUTERS
People hold candles during a vigil for the stabbing attack victims in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada, on September 7, 2022. The last suspect in the stabbing spree in a remote western Canadian Indigenous community died after being arrested on September 7, 2022 at the end of a long manhunt, local media said.
PHOTO : AFP
Rescuers work on the wreckage of a construction crane in Hong Kong, China on 07 September 2022. Three workers died and six were injured after a construction crane came down on top of several containers that served as makeshift offices at a construction site.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
