Today in Pictures, 7 Sept, 2022

Rescue workers evacuate quake-affected residents in Sichuan, China, raging Fairview Fire burns in California, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
Rescue workers evacuate quake-affected residents at the site of a landslide near Moxi town, following a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Luding county, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan province, China on September 6, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
Water is dropped near a fireman standing on fire retardant painted hillside as the Fairview Fire burns near Hemet, California, U.S on September 6, 2022. PHOTO : REUTERS
A couple poses for a wedding photo shoot on the Bund promenade along the Huangpu River during sunrise in Shanghai on September 7, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
This handout image released by ESA, NASA, CSA, Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) shows a mosaic image stretching 340 light-years across, captured with the James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), displaying the Tarantula Nebula star-forming region in a new light, including tens of thousands of never-before-seen young stars that were previously shrouded in cosmic dust. PHOTO : AFP
A Hindu devotee carries an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu deity Ganesh on a raft for immersion an artificial pond during the ten-day-long 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival in Ahmedabad on September 6, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Hindu devotees unveil the Swet Bhairav idol on the first day of Indrajatra festival in Kathmandu on September 7, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
A woman affected by the floods waits for relief in Jamshoro district, Sindh province, Pakistan. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 1,200 people across Pakistan since mid-June 2022. More than 33 million people have been affected by floods, the country's climate change minister Sherry Rehman said. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Members of the media (foreground) report as flares illuminate a mountainside during a live-fire exercises of Taiwan's Southern armoured brigade in Pingtung county, southern Taiwan, on September 6, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
A person giving a student a ride pushes a motorcycle after breakdown, in the morning on flooded main road, after heavy rain in Bangkok, Thailand on 07 September 2022. Flash floods occurred in many areas of Bangkok due to heavy rain and the Chao Phraya river overflowing its banks. PHOTO : EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top