Today in Pictures, 7 Sept, 2022

A woman affected by the floods waits for relief in Jamshoro district, Sindh province, Pakistan. According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), flash floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains have killed over 1,200 people across Pakistan since mid-June 2022. More than 33 million people have been affected by floods, the country's climate change minister Sherry Rehman said.

PHOTO : EPA-EFE