People wearing masks depicting Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov take part in a protest on Aug 28, 2018, in front of the Russian embassy in Prague. Sentsov was jailed for 20 years for terrorism and arms trafficking after a trial denounced as "Stalinist" by Amnesty International. Sentsov launched his hunger strike on May 14, 2018 demanding the release of all Ukrainian political prisoners held in Russia. PHOTO:AFP