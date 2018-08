Three ladies from Japan are here to reconcile and apologise to survivors of the Japanese occupation and their immediate families. Canon James Wong (man on left), 79, retired Anglican pastor, is embraced by Tomoko Hasegawa, 58, during the reconciliation session. These ladies were born much later, after 1960 and it was very much later that they found this out and they started collecting information and they started visiting victims in China in 2009. PHOTO:ST